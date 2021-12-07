Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Active Covid Cases Lowest In 552 Days

Covid Cases in India: 127.93 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date. (File)

India recorded a daily spike of 8,306 Covid cases on Monday, taking the total active caseload of cases to 98,416 -- the lowest in 552 days.

India's Omicron tally is steadily rising with fresh cases of the worrisome variant in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi. Seven in Maharashtra, nine in Jaipur and a man in Delhi were found positive with the variant, taking the total count in the country to 21.

A total of 127.93 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now in India under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.78 per cent.

