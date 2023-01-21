Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 145 Fresh Covid Cases In 24 Hours

The death count stood at 5,30,728, the government said in its official data.

India on Friday recorded 145 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,46,81,650.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of active cases has also declined to 1,946.

The death count stood at 5,30,728, the government said in its official data.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.08 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.08 per cent. Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus