Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Sees Record Single-Day Covid Surge, Shortage Of Beds In Many Parts

India's new coronavirus infections hit a record level on Wednesday.

India's new coronavirus infections hit a record level on Wednesday with new 184,372 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking total infections to 13.9 million. Deaths rose by 1,027, for a toll of 172,085.

After reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2. The government blames a widespread failure to heed curbs on movement and social interaction among the population of 1.39 billion people.

The rise in cases comes as India's richest state, Maharashtra, the epicentre of the national second wave, is due to enter a full lockdown at midnight until the end of April to contain the spread of the virus. The state accounts for about a quarter of the country's total coronavirus cases.

Apr 15, 2021



At Delhi's biggest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat, the number of cremations have gone up from 15 per day to over 30 as COVID-19-related deaths in the national capital continue to rise. At Delhi's biggest crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat, the number of cremations have gone up from 15 per day to over 30 as COVID-19-related deaths in the national capital continue to rise. Read Here