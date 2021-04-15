'Will Extend Weekend Curfew In Delhi If Needed,' Says Arvind Kejriwal

The curfew in Delhi is only for this weekend and will be extended to the next weekend only if needed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. In an exclusive interview to NDTV, he also ruled out any lockdown in Delhi unless the medical infrastructure failed to handle the pressure of cases.

"Weekend curfew is only for this weekend. It will start from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. For now, it is just for this weekend. If there is a need at a later date, we will extend it at that time," Arvind Kejriwal said.

He said while he did not approve of lockdowns and restrictions, the extraordinary pace at which Covid cases were spreading required action.

He was speaking hours after announcing that Delhi will shut down on weekends from Friday to "break the chain of transmission" as it tackles a steep rise in Covid cases.

During the weekend curfew, essential activities like weddings planned already will be allowed with passes.

Auditoriums, restaurants, malls, gyms and spas will be shut down and movie theatres will be allowed with a third of their capacity on weekdays. Eating out is banned and only home deliveries and takeaways are allowed. Weekly markets will continue but with restrictions - one market will be allowed on any day at a given zone.

All gatherings -- social, religious or political - stand banned. The number of people at weddings will be limited to 50 and only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.