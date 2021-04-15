Arvind Kejriwal Speaks To NDTV On Delhi Covid Surge. Top 5 Quotes

"I want to reach out to everyone in Delhi and let them know that this (weekend lockdown) is being done only for your safety. We understand the hardships you face due to restrictions, but this is necessary and we need everyone's cooperation."

"As of now, there is no plan for a lockdown, but we must keep in mind that our medical infrastructure needs to be ahead of the COVID-19 spread. Should there be a situation where we see the number of cases catching up with the number of beds, and other medical infrastructure, we may take a call on imposing a lockdown at that time."

"I would also like to repeat that we are raising the number of beds and facilities daily. We have included banquet halls... As of now we have sufficient beds and medical infrastructure, so we are not looking at a lockdown immediately."

"I am very opposed to a lockdown. I have said this before as well. Lockdowns do not stop COVID-19; it only helps to reduce the speed of the spread of infection. Because we have observed a rapid rise in Covid cases, we have had to bring in restrictions just to slow down the speed at which COVID-19 is spreading."