Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 7,145 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

India reported 7,145 fresh COVID-19 cases and 289 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The country's active caseload currently stands at 84,565, the lowest in 569 days.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry issued a statement saying, "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 137 crore landmark milestone (137,37,66,189) today. More than 69 lakh (69,21,097) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight."

