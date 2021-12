There are currently 484 active COVID-19 patients in Delhi with 203 in home isolation.

Delhi reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday - the highest in five months - continuing the steady rise in infection numbers amid a worldwide alert over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The positivity rate - the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive - stood at 0.13 per cent.

With no deaths for the 10th consecutive day, the number casualties stood at 25,100.

