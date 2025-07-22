Bihar Voter List Trimmed By 52 Lakh By Election Commission

The electoral roll revision in Bihar has weeded out 52 lakh voters who are dead or migrated, the Election Commission said today, assuring that "all eligible electors are included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 1". Of the 52 lakh names removed, 18 lakh are reported dead, 26 lakh voters have shifted to different constituencies, and 7 lakh are enrolled at two places, the Commission said two days before the draft lists are expected.

Amid Opposition concerns about a chunk of voters being left out -- that led to a massive row and a court case -- the poll body has assured that there will be time to tweak the lists to include anyone who need to be included.

"As per the SIR order dated 24.06.2025, from August 1 to September 1, 2025, a full one-month will be available to any member of the public to file objections for any additions, deletions and rectification in Draft Electoral Rolls," the Commission said in a statement today.

The Commission has said each voter who submitted the enumeration form with or without documents will be included in the draft roll that would be published on August 1. If any voter has been unable to submit his enumeration forms, they can be included in the final rolls once they submit a claim in the prescribed form along with the declaration.

After the completion of the entire process, the final roll will be published on September 30, it added. And even after the publication, new voters can be enrolled up to the last date of nominations, the Commission has said.

"The entire election machinery, including nearly 1 lakh BLOs, 4 lakh volunteers and 1.5 lakh BLAs appointed by the District Presidents of all the 12 major political parties in Bihar are working together to search those electors who are yet to submit their Enumeration Forms (EFs) or have not been found at their addresses," read a statement from the poll body today.

The poll body has claimed that the Special Intensive Revision or SIR being conducted ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, is its constitutional duty. In court, where the matter is pending, the Commission has argued that the entire process is being conducted in a consistent and jurisdictional manner, citing the powers conferred under Article 324 of the Constitution.