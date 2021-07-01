Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Reports 45,951 New COVID-19 Cases, 817 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Covid Cases in India: The death count increased to 3,98,454 with 817 new fatalities.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 3,03,62,848 with 45,951 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 2.94 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death count increased to 3,98,454 with 817 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, India's Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, the US' National Institute of Health has said.

The NIH said results of two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the UK and India, respectively.

The top American health research institute, which has a history of strong scientific collaboration with India, also said that an adjuvant developed with funding from it has contributed to the success of the highly efficacious Covaxin, which has been administered to roughly 25 million people till date in India and elsewhere.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Jul 01, 2021 06:09 (IST)

