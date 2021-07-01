48,786 New COVID-19 Cases In India, 6% Higher Than Yesterday: 10 Points

After a tough battle against a deadly second wave, the number of daily recoveries continue to outnumber the number of daily cases for the 49th consecutive day. With 5,23,257 active cases, India's active caseload is presently 1.72 per cent of the total cases.

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) stood at 2.54 per cent this morning, less than 5 per cent for 24 consecutive days.

In the last 24 hours, more than 27.6 lakh vaccine doses were given, which is much lesser than the target of 1 crore doses a day to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year. The country has so far given 33.57 crore vaccine doses.

Pharma giant Zydus Cadila has applied to the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for the emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. India has so far cleared four vaccines - the Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and Moderna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked his Council of Ministers to lead by example by strictly following COVID-19 safety rules. Underlining that the fight against Covid is not over yet, PM Modi told the ministers that vaccination should be done on a war footing, news agency PTI reported.

The Prime Minister will today at 3 pm address the country's doctors. "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg (sic)," he tweeted on Wednesday.

India may consider a mandatory quarantine for European travellers amid the European Union's reluctance in accepting Indian-made vaccines for its 'vaccination passport', sources have suggested.

The Serum Institute of India, however, is hoping the EU drug regulators will approve Covishield -- the Covid-19 shot it manufactures in partnership with AstraZeneca Plc -- in a few weeks.

"Test, track and treat. As government effectively implements T3 strategy to curb spread of COVID-19, it's the responsibility of a citizen to follow T-3 protocol to ensure their health and wellbeing and that of their loved ones," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet.