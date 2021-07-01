Maharashtra Reports 9,195 COVID-19 Cases, 252 Related Deaths

Maharashtra reported 9,195 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 60,70,599.

Maharashtra reported 9,195 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took its infection tally to 60,70,599, the health department said.

With 252 fatalities, the death count due to the pandemic rose to 1,22,197, it added.

The state reported about 600 fewer new cases but over 100 more fatalities compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 9,771 new infections and 141 deaths.

Of 252 deaths reported on Thursday, 206 had occurred in the last 48 hours and 46 in the last week, the official release said.

As many as 8,634 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 58,28,535.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 96.01 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. The positivity rate is 14.5 per cent.

There are 1,16,667 active COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra.

State capital Mumbai recorded 656 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 7,22,878, while the death count in the city increased to 15,472 with 21 fresh fatalities.

As many as 536 new cases were found in Pune city, taking its tally to 4,94,647, while the death count there rose to 8,270 as 105 fatalities were reported in the city though it included some earlier unreported fatalities too.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 23, 253, 67, 23 and 11 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 60,70,599, New cases 9,195,

Total deaths 1,22,197, Total recoveries 58,28,535, Active cases-1,16,667, Total tests conducted 4,18,75,217.

