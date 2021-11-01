Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records 12,830 New Covid Cases, 446 Deaths

Covid cases in India: Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases. (File)

With 12,830 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,73,300, while the active cases declined to 1,59,272, the lowest in 247 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count climbed to 4,58,186 with 446 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 23 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 126 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 106.14 crore.

