PM To Hold Review Meet This Week On Districts Having Low Vaccine Coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon his return after attending the G20 summit and the COP26, on Wednesday will chair a virtual review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage, said his office today.

The meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of Covid vaccine, the notification said.

"Prime Minister will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage. Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion," it said.

At the G20 summit session in Rome on Saturday, the Prime Minister underlined that India has administered one billion doses and is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses by the end of next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic.