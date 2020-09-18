Coronavirus India Live Updates: Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 30 Million

India is only next to the United States, which has a caseload of around 66 lakh (Representational)

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 30 million on Thursday, as the World Health Organization warned of "alarming rates of transmission" across Europe and cautioned against shortening quarantine periods.

Since COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China, late in 2019, it has claimed more than 943,000 lives around the world, according to the latest AFP tally based on official sources. Europe accounts for 4.7 million of the total.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 51 lakh-mark. India is only next to the United States, which has a caseload of around 66 lakh.

