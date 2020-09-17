Kerala Revises Order Allowing Asymptomatic COVID-19 Migrants To Work

The reason for the withdrawal of the previous orde was not stated. (Representational)

The Kerala government today revised its earlier order, allowing asymptomatic COVID-19 migrant workers in the state to work in places specifically marked for them. The state government, while revising the order, said that migrant workers with Coronavirus should be segregated and not allowed to work.

"If the guest workers are found to be COVID-19 positive, they shall be segregated and shall not be allowed to work till they recover from the disease," a government order read.

The reason for the withdrawal of the previous order, issued on September 14, was not stated.

It was issued after the Industries sector raised concerns over the current quarantine norms allegedly causing delay in completion of infrastructure projects in the state.

The earlier order, however, had also stated that if any one of the asymptomatic positive people develop any symptom such as fever, cough, sore throat, loss of smell etc, all such individuals shall be immediately referred to the COVID-19 hospital of the district and DISHA 1056 (helpline) is to be informed.