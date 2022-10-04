Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees 3,011 New Covid Cases, 28 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: At least 28 Covid-related deaths reported in country on Monday.

India on Monday reported 3,011 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,97,498, while the active cases dipped to 36,126, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death count climbed to 5,28,701 with 28 fatalities which includes 20 deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

