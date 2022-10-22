Coronavirus Live: India Logs Over 2,000 New Cases, 10 Virus-Related Deats In A Day

The death count has climbed to 5,28,953 with 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

India saw a single-day rise of 2,119 new infections taking the coronavirus tally to 4,46,38,636, while the number of active cases has declined to 25,037.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 473 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.13 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent, according to the health ministry.