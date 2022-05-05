Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 3,000 Fresh Covid Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Wednesday reported 3,205 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,88,118. The country also recorded 31 new covid-related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 523,920.
According to the Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.70 per cent.
More than 2,802 people also recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total number of Covid recoveries in the country to 4,25,44,689.
Mumbai Records 117 New Covid Cases, Highest Daily Count Since February 24
In its highest daily case count in over two months, Mumbai reported 117 fresh Covid cases today, making up the majority of coronavirus cases recorded in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.
