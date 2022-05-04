Mumbai Records 117 New Covid Cases, Highest Daily Count Since February 24

This is the second consecutive day that Mumbai's daily cases have gone into 3 digits.

In its highest daily case count in over two months, Mumbai reported 117 fresh Covid cases today, making up the majority of coronavirus cases recorded in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

Reporting zero deaths and a 1.66 per cent positivity rate, Mumbai currently has 642 active cases and has administered 7,035 Covid tests in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra overall reported 188 cases and zero deaths. There are presently 1,049 active cases in the state, showed official data.

Prior to today, the city last reported its highest one-day tally on February 24, when it logged 119 cases.

This is the second consecutive day that the country's financial capital has witnessed its daily cases running into three digits. On Tuesday, the city logged 100 new cases.

Mumbai is seeing a marginal rise in cases as the nation overall also witnesses an uptick in Covid cases.