Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 17,000 Covid Cases, 21 Deaths In 24 Hours

At least 17,073 new coronavirus infections reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,34,07,046. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, the active cases rose to 94,420.

The death count climbed to 5,25,020 with 21 new fatalities in India.

The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

