Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports Nearly 17,000 New Covid Cases, 51 Deaths In 24 Hours

India added 16,935 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the country's Covid tally to 4,37,67,534, while the active cases increased to 1,44,264, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,25,709 with 51 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

