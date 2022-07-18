In PPE Kits, Nirmala Sitharaman, Power Minister Vote For New President

The counting of votes will take place on July 21 and the new President will take oath on July 25.

As polling for the Presidential elections drew to an end, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Power Minister RK Singh today cast their votes covered in PPE kits. They could be seen dressed in full protective gear at the ballot box as they are infected with COVID-19.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Power Minister RK Singh cast their votes for the Presidential polls in PPE kits as they are suffering from COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/lwqHIuHV2O — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Earlier today, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived in a wheelchair today to vote in the presidential election.

Manmohan Singh, 89, was seen for the first time at the parliament house in a wheelchair. The veteran had taken leave for the winter session of parliament last year on health grounds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Singh were among those to vote in the first hour of polling which began at 10 am today. MPs also queued up in the parliament to cast their vote to elect the 15th President of India.

Former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu is the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, set to win the election with around 62 per cent of the electoral college expected to vote in her favour, while her opposition rival is Yashwant Sinha.

A win will make Ms Murmu the first tribal President of the country. At 64 years old, she is also set to become the youngest President India has had so far.

The counting of votes will take place on July 21 and the new President will take oath on July 25.

The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.

