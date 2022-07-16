Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 20,038 New Covid Cases, 47 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: At least 47 Covid-related deaths recorded in India in the last 24 hours.

India reported a total of 20,038 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of cases to 4,37,10,027, while the count of active cases of the disease has increased to 1,39,073, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death count due to the disease has climbed to 5,25,604 with 47 new fatalities being reported, the data updated on Friday.

Active cases now comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.48 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 2,997 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload of the country in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

