According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 41 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,27,597.

Coronavirus Live: 9,436 New Covid Cases, 30 Virus-Related Deaths In India

COVID-19 LIVE: The active cases now comprises 0.19 per cent of the total infections (Representational)

New Delhi:

With 9,436 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of infections rose to 4,44,08,132, while the count of active cases has declined to 86,591, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count due to the disease has climbed to 5,27,754 with 30 new fatalities being recorded. In addition, 27 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala and 100 deaths by Goa, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

