Coronavirus Live: India Reports 10,256 New Covid Cases, 68 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Friday reported at least 10,256 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall Covid tally to 4,43,89,176.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also reported 68 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,27,556.
The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Moderna Sues Pfizer Over Covid Vaccine
Moderna said Friday it is suing rival vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging the partners infringed on its patents in developing their shot for COVID-19.
