Coronavirus Live: India Reports 8,586 New Covid Cases, 48 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Tuesday reported 8,586 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,43,57,546.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also reported 48 deaths due to Covid, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,27,416.
The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.
Here are the Live Updates of Coronavirus:
Amitabh Bachchan Says He's Covid Positive, Urges Contacts To Get Tested
Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for the coronavirus two years ago as well.
