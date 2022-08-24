Coronavirus Live: India Reports 8,586 New Covid Cases, 48 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: The country also reported 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India on Tuesday reported 8,586 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of Covid cases to 4,43,57,546.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also reported 48 deaths due to Covid, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,27,416.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates of Coronavirus:

