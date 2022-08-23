Amitabh Bachchan Says He's Covid Positive, Urges Contacts To Get Tested

Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for the coronavirus two years ago as well.

Mumbai:

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said he had tested positive for the coronavirus and urged those who had come in contact with him to get tested as well.

This is the 79-year-old's second infection.

He had tested positive and had to be hospitalised in 2020.

His actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", Vikas Bahl's "Goodbye", "UUnchai" and "Project K".

.