Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 14,917 New Cases, 32 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India reported a total of 14,917 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with its active caseload standing at 1,17,508, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.
An increase of 647 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The death count has climbed to 5,27,069 with 32 fatalities, according to government data.
The Ministry informed that the active caseload of the country stood at 0.27 per cent while its recovery rate was 98.54 per cent.
Broke Previous Records By Administering 200 Crore Vaccine Doses: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded citizens for coming together in the fight against COVID-19, and said India has administered a record 200 crore vaccine doses in a time-bound manner.
