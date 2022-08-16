Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 14,917 New Cases, 32 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: India also reported 32 Covid related deaths in 24 hours.

India reported a total of 14,917 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with its active caseload standing at 1,17,508, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

An increase of 647 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The death count has climbed to 5,27,069 with 32 fatalities, according to government data.

The Ministry informed that the active caseload of the country stood at 0.27 per cent while its recovery rate was 98.54 per cent.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.