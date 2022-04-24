Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 2,527 New Covid Cases On Saturday

New Delhi:
India reported 2,527 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the overall cases so far to 4,30,54,952. The active Coronavirus cases in the country currently stands at 15,079, according to the Union health ministry. 33 new Covid-related deaths increased the total death count to 5,22,149.
Delhi reported 1,042 fresh Covid cases yesterday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent. Two more people also died due to the infection yesterday, official data said on Saturday.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Only 29% Hospitalised Covid Patients Fully Well After A Year, Says UK Study
Not even one in four people have completely recovered from Covid a full year after being hospitalised with the disease, a UK study indicated Sunday, warning that long Covid could become a common condition. It also found that obese people were half as likely to fully recover, while those who needed mechanical ventilation were 58 percent less likely.
The study looked at the health of people who were discharged from 39 British hospitals with Covid between March 2020 and April 2021, then assessed the recovery of 807 of them five months and one year later. Just 26% reported a full recovery after five months, and that number rose only slightly to 28.9% after a year, according to the study published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal. (AFP)