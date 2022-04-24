Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 2,527 New Covid Cases On Saturday

33 new Covid-related deaths increased the total death count to 5,22,149. (File)

India reported 2,527 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the overall cases so far to 4,30,54,952. The active Coronavirus cases in the country currently stands at 15,079, according to the Union health ministry. 33 new Covid-related deaths increased the total death count to 5,22,149.

Delhi reported 1,042 fresh Covid cases yesterday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent. Two more people also died due to the infection yesterday, official data said on Saturday.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

