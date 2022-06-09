Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 5,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The country also reported 7 coronavirus related deaths in 24 hours.

India on Wednesday reported a total of 5,233 new coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,31,90,282, the Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate of 1.62 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.91 per cent, the health ministry said.

The active COVID-19 cases rose to 28,857 and the death count climbed to 5,24,715 with 7 deaths on Wednesday due to Covid, according to the government data.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.