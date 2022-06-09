India Reports 7,240 New Covid Cases, Nearly 40% Jump For 2nd Straight Day

India reported 7,240 fresh Coronavirus cases on Thursday, a nearly 40 per cent from the day ago, as infections soared sharply in some states.

Daily coronavirus infections in India crossed 5,000 after 94 days (yesterday the country reported 5.233 cases), taking the total tally of active cases to 32,498, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country has 3,641 active cases of the viral infection, it said.

The number of deaths climbed to 5,24,723 with eight fresh fatalities, government data updated at 8 am stated. India has reported 4.31 crore Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic.