Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 5,900 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

With 5,921 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,29,57,477 and that of active cases is at 63,878, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The number of deaths due to the disease has climbed to 5,14,878 with 289 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The count of daily COVID-19 cases has remained below one lakh for 27 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.65 per cent, the ministry said.

