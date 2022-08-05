Coronavirus Live: India Records Nearly 20,000 New Covid Cases, 53 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 Live: The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections.

India reported a total of 19,893 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 4,40,87,037. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases have declined to 1,36,478.

The death count climbed to 5,26,530 with 53 new fatalities, according to government data.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.5 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

