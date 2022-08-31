Coronavirus Live: India Reports Over 5,000 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: The active cases declined to 65,732, according to the Health Ministry data.

India on Tuesday reported a total of 5,439 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,21,162. The active cases declined to 65,732, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.66 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

