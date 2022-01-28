Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2.86 Lakh New Cases; Positivity Rate At 19.5%

India Covid-19 Cases: At least 72 per cent of India's adult population is fully vaccinated.

India reported 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 4,03,71,500. Yesterday, the country recorded a total of 573 new deaths, taking the total number of Covid related fatalities to 4,91,700.

The active cases now comprise 5.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.33 per cent. The daily positivity rate - the share of coronavirus tests that return positive and considered a key marker of the pandemic's status - is up from 16.10% to 19.59% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.75 per cent.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 163.84 crore dose. At least 72 per cent of India's adult population is fully vaccinated whereas around 52 per cent of children in the 15-18 years old age group have been inoculated with the first dose of Covid vaccine.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jan 28, 2022 06:46 (IST) Coronavirus News: Australia Approves Covid Vaccine Boosters For 16- And 17-Year-Olds

Australia's drug regulator on Friday approved the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds as authorities urge people to get their third doses soon to mitigate the threat from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said it had approved Pfizer's vaccine for use as a booster in youths aged 16-17, joining the United States, Israel and Britain.