103 Covid-Related Deaths In Maharashtra Today, Highest Since October 6

Maharashtra reported a daily positivity rate of 10.32 per cent.

Maharashtra saw the sharpest surge in daily Covid deaths since October 6 - 103 patients died in the last 24 hours in the state with the highest overall cases in the country (76,55,554). The state recorded a positivity rate of 10.32 per cent, lesser than the national average (15.88 per cent).

With 24,948 new infections, today's daily surge was marginally higher than yesterday's (25,425).

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 110 Omicron cases, taking the total number of patients affected by the new variant so far to 3,040.

Over 2.66 lakh Covid patients in the state are currently recovering with Pune registering the most number of active cases (85,629).

"Currently 14,61,370 people are in home quarantine and 3,200 people are in institutional quarantine," a daily health bulletin read.

Mumbai also saw a marginal rise with 1,312 fresh infections (as compared to 1,384 yesterday).

The positivity rate, however, went up to 4.73 per cent from 3.25 per cent. At 83 per cent, a majority of fresh cases are asymptomatic. While the weekly growth rate (between January 21 and January 27) has been .27 per cent, the doubling rate is 259 days, according to the daily bulletin.

The city has over 14,000 active cases.

Amid the third wave, Maharashtra had initially witnessed the most number of cases in the country. A drop in daily cases, however, has now brought relief after tough curbs.

Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are among the states now that are now registering a worrying spike - higher than that of Maharashtra.

India today recorded 2.51 lakh cases - the fourth consecutive day when less than 3 lakh cases were registered in 24 hours.