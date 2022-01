Delhi positivity rate dropped to 8.6 per cent from 9.5 per cent with 4,044 new Covid cases. Today's surge is 5.7 per cent lower than yesterday (4,291).

More than 17.6 lakh cases have been logged by the national capital since the start of the pandemic and over 25,000 patients have died.

On Thursday, the city had seen a big drop in cases of 42 per cent from 7,498 infections.