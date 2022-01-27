Tamil Nadu Schools, Colleges To Open Feb 1, No Night Curfew From Tomorrow

Places of worship will be allowed to remain open on all days.

Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu, shut due to concerns over the coronavirus cases, will reopen on February 1, the state government announced today. The night curfew too has been lifted from tomorrow.

The number of guests at weddings has been fixed at 100, while only 50 are allowed for funerals, according to the new rules.

Places of worship will be allowed to remain open on all days.

The present 50 per cent occupancy restrictions for restaurants, salons, cinemas, gyms, yoga centres will remain in place.

No cultural and community events or exhibitions by government or private entities will take place, say rules.