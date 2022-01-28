Covaxin Maker Bharat Biotech's Nasal Booster Dose Trials Get Approval

The trials will be conducted at nine locations in the country.

The Drug Controller General of India today gave the go-ahead for the Phase-III trials

New Delhi:

Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has received approval to conduct Phase-III clinical trials of an intranasal booster dose on people who have received both doses of Covaxin.

The Drug Controller General of India today gave the go-ahead for the Phase-III trials. The trials will be conducted at nine locations in the country.

An intranasal vaccine as a booster will be easier to administer in mass vaccination drives.

Bharat Biotech has said that the nasal vaccine, BBV154, stimulates immune responses at the the site of infection -- the nose -- and is very effective in blocking infection and transmission of Covid-19.

It has also underlined how easily a nasal vaccine can be administered and the fact that it would not need trained healthcare workers.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer had last month sought the drug regulator's approval to conduct phase-III trials of the nasal vaccine.   

