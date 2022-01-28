Covaxin Maker Bharat Biotech's Nasal Booster Dose Trials Get Approval

The Drug Controller General of India today gave the go-ahead for the Phase-III trials

Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has received approval to conduct Phase-III clinical trials of an intranasal booster dose on people who have received both doses of Covaxin.

The Drug Controller General of India today gave the go-ahead for the Phase-III trials. The trials will be conducted at nine locations in the country.

An intranasal vaccine as a booster will be easier to administer in mass vaccination drives.

Bharat Biotech has said that the nasal vaccine, BBV154, stimulates immune responses at the the site of infection -- the nose -- and is very effective in blocking infection and transmission of Covid-19.

It has also underlined how easily a nasal vaccine can be administered and the fact that it would not need trained healthcare workers.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer had last month sought the drug regulator's approval to conduct phase-III trials of the nasal vaccine.