Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,55,874 New Covid Cases, 614 Related Deaths

India now has 22,36,842 active coronavirus cases.

India recorded 2,55,874 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 16.39 per cent lower than Monday's 3.06 lakh figure. The total infection tally in India - the second worst-hit country after the US - is at almost 3.98 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases in India now comprise 5.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate marginally increased to 93.15 per cent. The active cases presently stand at 22,36,842.

The daily positivity rate, which is the share of coronavirus tests that return positive -- considered to be a key marker of the pandemic's status -- has dropped to 15.52 per cent from yesterday's 20.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.17 per cent.

The country also added 614 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the Covid-related death count since the start of the pandemic to 4,90,462.

