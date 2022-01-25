Delhi Positivity Rate Drops Slightly To 10%, Cases Rise By 4.7% To 6,028

On Monday, the national capital had registered a surge of 5,760 new cases.

After a big surge in daily Covid cases earlier this month, Delhi is now witnessing a drop in fresh infections over the last week. At 6,028, today's new infections were marginally higher (4.7 per cent) than yesterday (5,760). Meanwhile, a drop in positivity rate was seen to 10.55 per cent from 11.79 per cent.

The city has over 42,000 active Covid cases as of now, the daily health bulletin shows, underlining that a majority of patients are recovering in home isolation (33,602).

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the curbs in the city - that were brought in due to Omicron-driven surge - are likely to be removed soon.

"When Covid cases rise, we are forced to impose restrictions and people face difficulties. We only bring in restrictions that are needed," Mr Kejriwal said.

The city's positivity rate - the number of cases for every 100 tests - is lower than the national average (15.52 per cent).

