Delhi Daily Covid Cases Rise By 24% To 7,498, Positivity Rate Stays At 10.5%

Delhi Covid cases: According to government data, 28,733 patients are in home isolation.

Delhi today logged 7,498 fresh Covid cases, a jump of over 24 per cent over yesterday's cases (6,028), and 29 Covid deaths. The positivity rate was at 10.59 per cent.

The active caseload in the national capital stands at 38,315.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, said that the curbs in the city - that were brought in due to Omicron-driven surge - are likely to be dropped soon.

On January 13, the city had seen a record high in daily surge with 28,867 infections. Two days later, the city saw a positivity rate of 30.5 per cent, the highest amid the third wave.

Over the last 24 hours, 70,804 tests were conducted, out of which 56,737 were RT-PCR tests while 14,067 were antigen tests.