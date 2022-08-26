Coronavirus Live: India Records Over 10,000 New Covid Cases, 36 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections.

India on Thursday recorded 10,725 new coronavirus cases, taking the Covid tally to 4,43,78,920.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,27,488.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.

