Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 3.17 Lakh New Covid Cases, 491 Related Deaths

Covid-19 Cases India: The country has recorded 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant so far.

India recorded 3,17,532 new Covid cases on Wednesday, 12.2% higher than Tuesday's reported 2.82 lakh daily cases, according to the Health Ministry.

491 people have died due to Covid during the same period, taking the total death count in the country due to the infection to 487,693.

The country's total caseload since the pandemic began currently stands at 3,82,18,773. This includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant. The active caseload currently stands at 19,24,051.

The active cases now comprise 4.83 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 per cent.

