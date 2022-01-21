Delhi Recommends Ending Weekend Curfew, Restrictions On Markets

Weekend curfews had been ordered in Delhi from January 1 (File)

The Delhi government on Friday recommended lifting of weekend curfews - from 10 pm Fridays to 5 am Mondays - in the national capital in view of declining Covid cases.

In addition, shops and commercial establishments, which had been allowed to operate on the odd-even basis to limit crowds in public spaces, can now open on all days.

Also, private offices, which had been instructed to shift to WFH, or 'work from home', mode where possible, can now function with 50 per cent attendance.

During weekend curfew hours, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation could step out, and only with government passes or valid identity cards.

All shops, except those dealing in essential items such as groceries, medical equipment, and medicines, were ordered to close.

Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 new cases - a drop of 10.72 per cent over the previous 24 hours. There were, however, 43 confirmed deaths - the most since June last year, when 44 people had died.