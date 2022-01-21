Tamil Nadu Announces Lockdown This Sunday Amid Covid Surge

Tamil Nadu has announced a lockdown this Sunday amid a surge in Covid cases, Chief Minister Stalin announced today. Autos and taxis will be allowed to go to airport, bus and rail stations.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 28,561 new Covid cases to take the state's infection tally to 30,42,796.

Recoveries climbed to 28,26,479 with 19,978 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 1,79,205 active infections.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the health department expects to administer 'precautionary booster dose' to 10 lakh people by end of the month.