Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs Nearly 10,000 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61%, the health ministry said.

India on Tuesday reported at least 9,923 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 4,33,19,396. According to Union health ministry data, the number of active cases increased to 79,313 in the country.

India also report 17 new Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,24,890

The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 2,613 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.67 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

