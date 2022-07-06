Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 13,086 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Covid Live: The active cases stand at 1,14,475, comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections

India on Tuesday recorded 13,086 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,31,650. India's death count rose to 5,25,242 with 19 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to Union Health Ministry data, the active cases stand at 1,14,475, comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

198.09 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country so far, the Co-WIN dashboard showed.

