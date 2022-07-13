Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 13,615 New Covid Cases, 20 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: At least 20 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Tuesday reported 13,615 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus to 4,36,52,944. While the death count climbed to 5,25,474 with 20 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases increased to 1,31,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

