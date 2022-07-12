Manipur Decides To Keep Schools Shut Due To Rising Covid Cases

Image credit: shutterstock.com Manipur schools to remain closed till July 24

With the rising COVID-19 cases, the Manipur government has ordered the closing of schools. Schools would remain closed till July 24. H. Gyan Prakash, Commissioner, Education-Schools, Government of Manipur in a order stated, "Whereas, Director, Education Schools, Manipur vide Order No AO/268/SV/2022-DE(S) dated 17th June, 2022 notified the Summer Vacation from 20.06.2022 to 15.07.2022 for all Government and Government Aided Schools for academic year 2022-2023; Whereas, the schools were scheduled to reopen after the holidays on 16.07.2022; Whereas, there has been a recent increase in absolute number of Covid -19 positive cases and the Test Positivity Ratio is over 15 per cent in the State."

The order stated, “And Whereas, children below twelve years of age are yet to be vaccinated, thus increasing their vulnerability to get infected by COVID-19 significantly; Now, therefore, in view of the above and the health safety of children into consideration, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order that all Schools (Government/ Government Aided/ Private schools/ Schools affiliated to CBSE) located in the State shall be closed for conduct of classes with immediate effect and shall remain closed till 24.07.2022 in public interest”.

Tripura and Sikkim has once again made it mandatory to wear masks and maintain social distance in public places, even as Mizoram is witnessing a spike in case with about 25 percent positivity rate. On Tuesday, Assam has reported 434 fresh positive cases with a positivity rate of 10.44 per cent.